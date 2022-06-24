Tessa Thompson Blames Family Group Chat For Leaking 'Thor' Spoilers

Tessa Thompson revealed how one leaked selfie helped unleash spoilers about “Thor: Love and Thunder” to Marvel fans.

Thompson, who spoke to host Sean Hayes during a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview on Wednesday, explained how she sent a picture of her in her costume to family members.

The actor has played Valkyrie, the last remaining Asgardian woman warrior, in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies over the years.

Advertisement

Thompson said her stepmother accidentally caused a new look for the character to spread like wildfire.

“She put it in an end-of-year montage thing on Instagram and somebody found it and they posted it on the internet,” Thompson explained.

“My costume changed so I guess it was a spoiler but it wasn’t her fault, she didn’t know.”

Thompson told Fandango All Access earlier this month that her stepmother feels “terrible” about the leak and vowed to never send selfies again.

You can watch Thompson’s full interview about her selfie leak and her upcoming “Thor” movie below.