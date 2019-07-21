“It’ll more likely be part of the rollout of the character and it’ll just be an accepted part of that character’s backstory,” McFeely said.

The first openly LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was technically director Joe Russo’s short cameo as a gay man grieving his missing partner in “Avengers: Endgame.” Now, with Thompson’s and Feige’s comments, Valkyrie becomes the first confirmed LGBTQ superhero in the MCU.

Long may she reign.