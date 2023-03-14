Tessa Thompson Says She's 'Never Had A Hamburger In My Life'

Tessa Thompson at the premiere of "Creed III" in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Tessa Thompson may be from Los Angeles, but you won’t catch her at an In-N-Out Burger.

At Vanity Fair’s Oscars party on Sunday night, the actor shared some information about her eating habits that sent people on Twitter spiraling in disbelief.

“I’ve never had a hamburger in my life,” the “Creed III” star told British media personality Amelia Dimoldenberg (aka Andrew Garfield’s future wife, maybe). When Dimoldenberg asked if she is vegetarian, Thompson replied, “No.”

“I eat other things, I’ve just never had a hamburger,” Thompson said. “It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim.”

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star also got candid about her lackluster experience “recently” eating her first egg.

“I’d never had one of those ... I don’t think they’re great,” she said, looking unimpressed.

Dimoldenberg pointed out that eggs are “so versatile,” with a multitude of ways they can be prepared and served. Thompson wasn’t having it: “That’s the problem with them. It’s like, pick a lane.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to voice their distress over the star’s picky eating.

I’m concerned for Tessa Thompson, she hasn’t had an egg or a hamburger before

How? — Kleros (@KlrosSG) March 14, 2023

I feel like Tessa Thompson just out here making up random food she never ate …. A hamburger really?! — Tanz Carter (@_tanzcarter) March 13, 2023

Tessa Thompson saying she never had a Hamburger in her life is Wild lol. pic.twitter.com/X19daaaQrZ — BRED HAIRED SHANK$🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@kenfucknmasters) March 13, 2023

Tessa Thompson so annoying lol not eatin hamburger or egg doesn’t make u more interesting — Ms. Mayel ♔ (@mmayel) March 14, 2023

Nonetheless, Thompson did name one starchy delight that is near and dear to her heart. “I love potatoes,” she admitted to Dimoldenberg.

Thompson also described her aversion to eggs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this month.

Sharing that she’s never eaten an egg in any form, including hard-boiled, scrambled, deviled or “omlette’d,” she offered up an explanation: Her parents failed to explain the concept adequately.

“My parents never told me that the eggs that you eat would never become a chicken, and so morally, I was like, ‘They should be chickens, someday,’” she told Fallon.

Thompson also said she didn’t trust eggs at the time because they “shapeshift,” and “it’s suspect as a kid, if you think about it.”

“I was so serious about it, I didn’t even eat eggplant for the longest time because I thought it was connected. I was so committed,” she said as the crowd roared with laughter.

