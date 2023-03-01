Tessa Thompson Reacts To ‘Creed’ Co-Star Michael B. Jordan's NSFW Underwear Ad

Michael B. Jordan’s new steamy Calvin Klein ad has the internet in a chokehold — and his “Creed” co-star Tessa Thompson’s reaction couldn’t be more perfect.

Reminding fans why he was previously named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, the 36-year-old star recently stripped down for the fashion label’s highly-anticipated Spring 2023 campaign ahead of the “Creed III” premiere.

Speaking with E! News at the film’s Monday debut in Los Angeles, Thompson, who plays opposite Jordan as Bianca (Adonis Creed’s neighbor-turned-wife and fierce supporter), teased she already has his thirst trap photos “wallpapered at home.”

Jordan’s viral photo shoot with the iconic brand is nothing short of swoon-worthy, which is why he quipped that he felt compelled to give his mom a premature apology before the risqué photos hit “the streets.”

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,’” he told Entertainment Tonight about his sultry campaign with Calvin Klein. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

Aside from gushing over his chiseled abs, Thompson — who has starred in all three “Creed” films — sang praises about her longtime pal’s “tremendous heart” above all else.

“It’s a joy to work with Mike,” Thompson, 39, shared. “He’s such a consummate professional. He’s hugely talented and most especially the thing I admire is that he has a tremendous heart, and he’s just a kind, kind human.”

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor also joked in a recent Complex interview that her charming on-screen relationship with Jordan in the “Creed” franchise is “our longest relationship we’ve been in” for both her and her fellow Marvel star.

In “Creed III” Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed squares off in the ring against Damian Anderson (Jonathon Majors), a former childhood friend and fellow boxer.

The third installment of the sports drama franchise marks Jordan’s directorial debut and also stars Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Mila Davis-Kent.

