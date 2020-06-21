TEST Census Infographic

Every 10 years the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a population count to determine the number of people living in the United States. It’s required in the Constitution, and the data helps inform decisions about how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed to your community — every year, for the next decade — for programs and services such as emergency response, health clinics, schools, roads and public services.
The census is for everyone, regardless of your immigration status or country of origin. And not only that, but you can complete it online, by phone or by mail, and it takes just a few minutes.
To learn more about why the 2020 Census is so important and how you can respond today, watch the video above or explore the infographic below.
Fill out the census today. To make yourself count and shape your future, visit https://2020census.gov/, or call (844)330-2020 (English) or (844)468-2020 (Spanish).
This article was paid for by the U.S. Census Bureau and co-created by RYOT Studio. HuffPost editorial staff did not participate in the creation of this content.
_____