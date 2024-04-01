This New Biblical Epic Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Testament: The Story of Moses” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The three-part docudrama explores the life of the famous religious figure of Moses, from his birth in Egypt to his exile to his death outside the Promised Land of Canaan. The hybrid format features talking head interviews with theologians and historians, as well as dramatized depictions of the events.
“Testament” is narrated by English actor Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on “Game of Thrones” and Lord Mountbatten in the third and fourth seasons of “The Crown.”
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Paramount+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
A new historical drama, “We Were the Lucky Ones,” premiered on Hulu on March 28.
Adapted from Georgia Hunter’s bestselling 2017 novel, the miniseries tells the story of a family of Polish Jews and their experiences before, during and after the Holocaust. “We Were the Lucky Ones” stars Joey King, Logan Lerman and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.
Another series adapted from a popular novel is trending on Paramount+. “A Gentleman in Moscow” is based on Amor Towles’ 2016 book and premiered on Showtime and the streaming service on March 29.
Ewan McGregor stars as an aristocrat named Count Alexander Rostov who is sentenced to life under house arrest at an upscale Moscow Hotel after the October Revolution.
“Loot” is on the list of top shows on Apple TV+ at the moment. The second season of the comedy series is set to premiere on April 3.
Maya Rudolph plays a divorced billionaire who decides to get more involved in the charitable foundation she forgot she formed in the aftermath of her split.
“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” is currently trending on Max following the release of the first episode on March 29.
The four-part documentary series follows stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael as he goes about his everyday life in search of “love, sex, and connection.” Reviews have been mostly positive thus far.