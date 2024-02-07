Don’t Be Fooled: These Comfy Granola Sandals Are Beloved By The Fashion Set

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re escaping the cold with a much-needed beach vacation or simply want to get a head start on summer shopping, it’s always the right time to pick up a fresh pair of sandals. And as much as I love splurging on a chic designer shoe, I am happily in the grips of a surprisingly utilitarian and affordable pair of sandals: the Teva Voya Infinity.
Don’t be fooled by these seemingly crunchy sandals. They’re beloved by the fashion set, including the devastatingly stylish Mary-Kate Olsen, who has been spotted wearing these durable, ultra-comfy and versatile Tevas for years now.
I lived in these sandals last summer and plan to do so again this year. They did the heavy lifting regardless of whether I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt to the beach, a slip dress on date night or jeans and a button-down at the office. Were there haters who told me I wouldn’t be able to pull them off? Yes. But I’m pleased to report that every single one of them ate their words once they saw them IRL.
While the foam outsole and stretchy elastic lacing give the shoe a laidback look, the leather trims help elevate the overall aesthetic, giving them a surprisingly elegant vibe. These same details also contribute to the shoe’s comfortability.
Made with plushy EVA foam, the sole contours nicely to the foot and provides ample support. I’ve walked upwards of 10 miles wearing these without discomfort. They’re cushy and have a slight bounce that puts some pep in my step. As a petite person, I also love that they give me about an inch of height — I’ll take what I can get. Teva notes that these sandals are treated with a peppermint anti-odor treatment, and while I haven’t gotten a minty whiff, I can attest to the fact that they feel really fresh despite over a year of use and don’t smell funky.
My only apprehension prior to purchasing these shoes was if the straps would feel uncomfortable, too tight or otherwise restrictive, but the design is such that you can adjust them to best fit your foot. They keep me feeling snug and stable and look good doing it.
You can purchase these in women’s sizes 5–12 in a range of colors, though I find that the black hue is the most versatile and sophisticated. While they are technically women’s shoes, they can be enjoyed by all as long as you know the sizing conversion. Take a look at what other happy customers have to say and then pick up a pair for yourself. You’ll wonder how you ever survived a summer without them.
Promising reviews:
“The most comfortable. These seriously wowed me. I somehow snagged a pair after they went viral on TikTok. I had no idea what to expect. I own a pair of Chaco slides in a size 6 as well which are too small for me. These in a 6 fit perfectly with even the tiniest bit of wiggle room. For the price point, quality, fashion and weight these are an incredible sandal!” — Abby
“Love them! I wanted sandals but I didn’t want the standard sandals either I saw these and thought these look cool with all the straps... well they’re great! I had foot surgery on my left foot 10 years ago and cannot bend my foot to grasp shoes how you have to with flip flops or any shoes really- well with these I don’t even have to think about it because they’re all over my foot and secured in... awesome!” — Hector
“I absolutely love these shoes. They’re extremely LIGHT and cushy! It was a little awkward trying them on at first and adjusting the strings, but once I wore them a few times, they got better. Seriously so comfortable, barely even feels like im wearing shoes. Like walking on clouds.” — Sara
“My favorite summer shoes of all time. I wore these all throughout my pregnancy, they’re easy to hike in go to the water park in and wear them with jeans and they look great. I always get a lot of compliments they form to your foot so they offer great support” — Jasmine A.
“I love these! Can’t wait to use them for paddleboarding and beach trips this summer! They are super light-weight and will dry quickly from what I can tell. I normally wear size 7 sandals so they aren’t too long or wide and look funny, and I guessed correctly when ordering these. The top straps are elastic and super easy to adjust so that there aren’t any loose spots. Not only are they super practical, but I would also just wear them as an everyday sandal. Highly recommend purchasing these, they are very worth the money. I don’t recommend these for hiking tho, they are more meant for beach trips and paddleboarding and stuff like that. It’s to be expected tho, for such a lightweight sandal” — Cherie
“I wasn’t sure what to think after reading a few lower star reviews, but I absolutely love these!! I bought them just before my week long trip to Portland because I knew we would be walking a ton and wanted more options than just my birkenstocks and these were a true winner! I didn’t have to break them in; i just wore them on the first day and walked a few miles and no blisters or pain in any area!! After walking for awhile, the little pieces that hold the straps were slightly bothersome but after a few days I didn’t even notice it. These are now my go to sandals if I don’t want to wear my Birks. They’re comfy and cute so they’re good for walking around and for date night. Also, to those of you who have wide feet, I love that these straps are adjustable!! They don’t make my feet look wide, which is always what I look for in a good shoe. The straps fit just perfectly, but again I have wide feet so they might be loose on those with narrow or dainty feet. I don’t foresee the straps stretching out like some of the other reviews said.” — Cass