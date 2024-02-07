Don’t Be Fooled: These Comfy Granola Sandals Are Beloved By The Fashion Set

“The most comfortable. These seriously wowed me. I somehow snagged a pair after they went viral on TikTok. I had no idea what to expect. I own a pair of Chaco slides in a size 6 as well which are too small for me. These in a 6 fit perfectly with even the tiniest bit of wiggle room. For the price point, quality, fashion and weight these are an incredible sandal!” — Abby

“Love them! I wanted sandals but I didn’t want the standard sandals either I saw these and thought these look cool with all the straps... well they’re great! I had foot surgery on my left foot 10 years ago and cannot bend my foot to grasp shoes how you have to with flip flops or any shoes really- well with these I don’t even have to think about it because they’re all over my foot and secured in... awesome!” — Hector

“I absolutely love these shoes. They’re extremely LIGHT and cushy! It was a little awkward trying them on at first and adjusting the strings, but once I wore them a few times, they got better. Seriously so comfortable, barely even feels like im wearing shoes. Like walking on clouds.” — Sara

“My favorite summer shoes of all time. I wore these all throughout my pregnancy, they’re easy to hike in go to the water park in and wear them with jeans and they look great. I always get a lot of compliments they form to your foot so they offer great support” — Jasmine A.

“I love these! Can’t wait to use them for paddleboarding and beach trips this summer! They are super light-weight and will dry quickly from what I can tell. I normally wear size 7 sandals so they aren’t too long or wide and look funny, and I guessed correctly when ordering these. The top straps are elastic and super easy to adjust so that there aren’t any loose spots. Not only are they super practical, but I would also just wear them as an everyday sandal. Highly recommend purchasing these, they are very worth the money. I don’t recommend these for hiking tho, they are more meant for beach trips and paddleboarding and stuff like that. It’s to be expected tho, for such a lightweight sandal” — Cherie

“I wasn’t sure what to think after reading a few lower star reviews, but I absolutely love these!! I bought them just before my week long trip to Portland because I knew we would be walking a ton and wanted more options than just my birkenstocks and these were a true winner! I didn’t have to break them in; i just wore them on the first day and walked a few miles and no blisters or pain in any area!! After walking for awhile, the little pieces that hold the straps were slightly bothersome but after a few days I didn’t even notice it. These are now my go to sandals if I don’t want to wear my Birks. They’re comfy and cute so they’re good for walking around and for date night. Also, to those of you who have wide feet, I love that these straps are adjustable!! They don’t make my feet look wide, which is always what I look for in a good shoe. The straps fit just perfectly, but again I have wide feet so they might be loose on those with narrow or dainty feet. I don’t foresee the straps stretching out like some of the other reviews said.” — Cass