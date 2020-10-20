Texan Plane Passenger In Her 30s Reportedly Died Of Coronavirus While On Tarmac

A woman in her 30s from Garland, Texas, died of COVID-19 in a plane that was about to fly from Arizona to Texas on July 25, local health officials said over the weekend.
The woman died while the plane was still on the tarmac after reportedly experiencing severe breathing difficulties, according to local news station KXAS-TV and a report by Buzzfeed News. She was administered oxygen before she died and had underlying high-risk health conditions, per a press release from Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The airline involved in the incident as well as the identity of the woman remain undisclosed for privacy reasons. The woman’s death was announced on Sunday, along with two other previously unreported coronavirus deaths.
Despite the woman dying nearly three months ago, Dallas County was only recently notified that the cause of death was confirmed to be COVID-19.
“We don’t know a whole lot,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told local news station WFAA. “We may not know if she was aware she was sick.”
Jenkins added that this was a stark “reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID.” He criticized the loosening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions throughout Texas, including an executive order passed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in early October allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity.
“What happens with that is people hear that — they may not be going to a bar, but they think it’s now safe to have friends over to watch the Cowboys game or do something else they want to do,” Jenkins said. “We keep jumping the gun, and it puts us back in a situation which hurts public health and businesses and schools.”
As of Monday, the state of Texas has seen over 828,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 17,000 fatalities.
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place