“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is this week’s most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This latest installment in the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” story is set nearly 50 years after villain Leatherface’s 1970s murder spree and features the lone survivor of the first movie. Netflix’s new slasher sequel premiered on Feb. 18 and has received mostly negative reviews.

The second-most-popular movie at the moment is “Despicable Me 2,” the 2013 animated sequel to 2010’s “Despicable Me.”

In the third-place spot is the 2014 comedy-drama film “St. Vincent.” Starring Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts, the movie tells the story of an unlikely friendship and mentorship between a crabby war veteran and his 12-year-old neighbor.

As for original Netflix programming, “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” is also in the ranking. This new documentary explores the two Boeing 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. Documentary fans should also be sure to check out “The Tinder Swindler” if they haven’t already.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

