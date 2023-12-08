Mystery Surrounds 16-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader Found Murdered In Bathtub

Police are searching for the person responsible for the death of a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader who was found dead on Tuesday inside her bathtub.

No suspect has been identified in the murder of Edna High School student Lizbeth Medina, who was found dead inside the apartment she shared with her mother, Edna police announced.

Lisbeth Medina via Facebook

In an interview with KTRK, Jacqueline Medina, her mother, stated that there were no signs of forced entry and she suspects Lizbeth may have known her killer.

Lizbeth’s mother also specified that she found her daughter in the bathtub.

“The curtains were closed so I didn’t see her, but when I opened those curtains...I just want justice for my baby,” she told the outlet.

Edna Police have not released the cause of death, but are investigating the circumstances as capital murder alongside Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a press release.

“We also understand the community is concerned about the individual still being on the loose,” Edna Police said on Thursday. “Outside agencies are in the area and working with Edna PD to provide extra patrol.”

Since Lizbeth’s death, her family has been urging the public to report any misinformation that may be spreading through social media, saying it will interfere with police investigation.

In a video posted on Facebook, Jacqueline Medina mentioned a specific TikTok video she said was spreading “gruesome” misinformation about her daughter.

“You have no clue how you’re affecting me as her mother,” she said.

Lizbeth’s family has thanked the immense support they received from the Edna community in a GoFundMe to offset funeral costs.