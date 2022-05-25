Gun-Supporting GOP Lawmaker Slammed For Empty Call To Protect Children

A Texas congressman’s old tweets about gun control opposition have resurfaced after he vowed to “protect” children in the wake of a school shooting in his congressional district.
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who represents Uvalde, Texas, has been outspoken on Twitter about threats from the “Radical Left” in recent months.
Gonzales, in one tweet from March 2021, wrote about his opposition to gun control efforts in Washington.
“I voted NO on two gun control measures in the House today,” Gonzales wrote. “I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left.”
You can read a number of Gonzales’ resurfaced tweets below.
Gonzales, in response to the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead on Tuesday, told CBS News people have to protect children in the wake of the tragedy.
Gonzales described his six children, two of whom are “elementary-age.”
“We are hurting, we are hurting in Uvalde,” Gonzales said as he choked up during the interview. “It’s just heartbreaking. Children are the most innocent thing that we have in life and we have to protect them with everything we have.”
Twitter users were quick to burn Gonzales for his opposition to gun control.