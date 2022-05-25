Gun-Supporting GOP Lawmaker Slammed For Empty Call To Protect Children

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) represents the 23rd congressional district, a district that houses the site of Tuesday's school shooting. Bill Clark via Getty Images

A Texas congressman’s old tweets about gun control opposition have resurfaced after he vowed to “protect” children in the wake of a school shooting in his congressional district.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who represents Uvalde, Texas, has been outspoken on Twitter about threats from the “Radical Left” in recent months.

Gonzales, in one tweet from March 2021, wrote about his opposition to gun control efforts in Washington.

“I voted NO on two gun control measures in the House today,” Gonzales wrote. “I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left.”

You can read a number of Gonzales’ resurfaced tweets below.

I voted NO on two gun control measures in the House today. I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left. — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) March 11, 2021

The Radical Left wants to take away your guns. Not on my watch!



Proud to defend your Second Amendment. pic.twitter.com/68NTGOs4zm — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) January 27, 2022

The far Left will never stop trying to take Americans' guns. I am proud to fight for the #2A in Washington. https://t.co/lJHiVeaEpx — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) June 11, 2021

Gonzales, in response to the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead on Tuesday, told CBS News people have to protect children in the wake of the tragedy.

Gonzales described his six children, two of whom are “elementary-age.”

“We are hurting, we are hurting in Uvalde,” Gonzales said as he choked up during the interview. “It’s just heartbreaking. Children are the most innocent thing that we have in life and we have to protect them with everything we have.”

"We are hurting in Uvalde," Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales says as he tears up. He represents the district where the Robb Elementary school shooting took place.



"Children are the most innocent thing that we have in life and we have to protect them with everything we have." pic.twitter.com/VZcs7d989T — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2022

Twitter users were quick to burn Gonzales for his opposition to gun control.

Hey @TonyGonzales4TX & @GregAbbott_TX - hope your precious disinformation campaign was worth it.



CHILDREN ARE DEAD.



Blood is on your (and the entire TXGOP’s) hands!



🚨It’s Election Day, Texas - get off the couch/leave work and #VoteDemocrat! 🗳



Our lives depend on it. https://t.co/w9GJhXeKEq — 🪐✨Lisa. 🗳🛹 (@lisareynaloe) May 24, 2022

The shooter thanks you for your vote



Uvalde couldn’t have happened without you pic.twitter.com/SeR9dHI00a — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) May 24, 2022