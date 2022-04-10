Texas DA To Dismiss Murder Charges Against Woman Accused Of 'Self-Induced Abortion'

A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he has moved to dismiss a murder charge against a woman who authorities allege performed a “self-induced abortion.”
Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez released a statement saying that 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”
County law enforcement arrested Herrera on Thursday and held her for two nights in jail after officials said she “intentionally and knowingly cause[d] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” She was released on $500,000 bond on Saturday night after an abortion rights advocacy fund posted her bail.
Ramirez said the case stemmed from a report made to police by a local hospital in January. The arrest occurred amid an ongoing, aggressive attack on abortion rights in Texas and other states.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.