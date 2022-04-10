Texas DA To Dismiss Murder Charges Against Woman Accused Of 'Self-Induced Abortion'

A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he has moved to dismiss a murder charge against a woman who authorities allege performed a “self-induced abortion.”

Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez released a statement saying that 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

Advertisement

BREAKING: The District Attorney who charged #LizelleHerrera with murder for a "self-induced abortion" is dropping the charges.



"The issues surrounding this matter are clearly contentious, however based on Texas law and the facts presented, it is not a criminal matter." pic.twitter.com/0ICPy8QHJP — Eleanor Klibanoff (@eklib) April 10, 2022

County law enforcement arrested Herrera on Thursday and held her for two nights in jail after officials said she “intentionally and knowingly cause[d] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” She was released on $500,000 bond on Saturday night after an abortion rights advocacy fund posted her bail.

Ramirez said the case stemmed from a report made to police by a local hospital in January. The arrest occurred amid an ongoing, aggressive attack on abortion rights in Texas and other states.