Texas GOP's Attempt To Conflate COVID Testing With Voter Rights Fails Miserably

You have to stand for something, but it appears the Republican Party of Texas is against COVID testing and short lines for voting.
That’s based on a trollish tweet the Texas GOP posted Friday that seemed to lambaste people who think it’s possible to have easy access to voting and COVID-19 tests.
People with actual empathy might recognize that the party’s message didn’t hit the way it was intended and just take the “L,” but the Texas GOP instead decided to stick, the way an 8-year-old kid might insist, “I meant to do that” after crashing their bike.
Although the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading through the Lone Star State, officials including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott have fought against vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic.
In addition, Abbott and other state Republicans signed a bill last fall to ban 24-hour and drive-thru voting, create harsher voter ID requirements for mail-in ballots and stop election officials from sending voters unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.
Twitter users had harsh words for the tweets, which seemed designed to do nothing but own those danged libs.