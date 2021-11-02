Texas Gov. Decries 'Pornography' In School Libraries As GOP Targets LGBTQ Books

In another vague attack on what schools can and can’t teach in Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wrote a letter to the state association of school boards warning against “pornographic or obscene” books in school libraries.

Last week, the book was removed from one school library in the Keller, Texas, school district.

In an op-ed, Kobabe wrote about several districts across the country that had removed or challenged the book. The author condemned the “pornography” label as a “common accusation against work with themes of queer sexuality,” adding that “removing or restricting queer books in libraries and schools is like cutting a lifeline for queer youth.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Association of School Boards told HuffPost that the group had received the governor’s letter but was “confused” as to why, since the group “has no regulatory authority over school districts and does not set the standards for instructional materials, including library books.”

Local school districts govern which books are available in their schools’ libraries, as the governor’s own letter states. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Inbox: "Governor Abbott Calls On Texas Association of School Boards To Shield Children From Pornography, Inappropriate Content In Texas Public Schools" #txlege pic.twitter.com/5Sw2qaVpb4 — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) November 1, 2021

Last week, another Republican state representative in Texas, Rep. Matt Krause, launched a vague inquiry into hundreds of books in Texas school libraries. Krause’s letter, reportedly sent to a Texas Education Agency official and several school districts, listed over 800 books and asked schools how many were on campus, how much schools had spent on them, and more.

Krause declined to tell the Texas Tribune and other media outlets about the specific purpose of the inquiry.

The Texas State Teachers Association called Krause’s probe a “witch hunt.”

Abbott signed a new Texas law in June broadly seeking to block teachers from talking about white supremacy, racism and privilege in classrooms.