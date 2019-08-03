'Gun Rights' Fan Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Turns Focus To Mental Health After El Paso Attack

Ardent “gun rights” supporter Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott tried desperately Saturday to focus on shooters’ “mental health” issues instead of issues such as easy access to assault rifles at a press conference following the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left at least 20 people dead.

Abbott once boasted he was “embarrassed” that Texas was second to California in gun sales. He insisted Saturday that the state legislature passed “bill after bill after bill” to protect students from school shootings after eight teenagers and two teachers were fatally shot last year at Santa Fe High School in Texas. One of the bills Abbott signed into law involved arming more teachers. None of the bills involved increased gun control.

Abbott acknowledged that “we did not, as far as I know, evaluate for and plan for an incident like this,” referring to the Walmart shooting. (Watch his comments in the video above beginning at 21:36.)

“That said, I can tell you that perhaps the most profound and agreed-upon issue that came out of” legislative hearings on the school shootings was the “need for the state and for society to do a better job of dealing with challenging mental health-based issues,” Abbott added. “We know that’s a component ... probably ... to any type of shooting that takes place.” Abbott said funding has been provided “for the state to better address” mental health issues.

Police have identified the gunman at Walmart as 21-year-old Patrick Crucius, but have said nothing about his mental health. Police and the FBI are investigating a hate-fueled anti-immigrant “manifesto” that may be linked to Crucius, authorities revealed at the press conference.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) spoke up immediately after Abbott at the press conference and said the suspected manifesto suggested that hate was the actual driving force behind the violence. “The manifesto narrative is fueled by hate, and it’s fueled by racism and bigotry and division,” she said.

Abbott also said Saturday that “Texas grieves” — and asked for prayers. He later angrily snapped at reporters that it was too soon to focus on the “politics” of gun control while “there are bodies” still to be recovered. “I think we need to focus more on memorials before we start the politics,” he added.

Texas Gov. Abbott on the issue of gun violence after El Paso mass shooting attack: "I think we need to focus more on memorials before we start the politics." https://t.co/HV7Nn4MSVz pic.twitter.com/ZQ8amuS1SQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2019

Abbott is a favorite of the National Rifle Association, which recently hailed ten pro-gun laws the governor has signed this year. “Governor Greg Abbott has now signed all of the NRA-supported legislation which the Texas Legislature sent him during the 2019 session,” an NRA web site boasted.

In June Abbott vetoed a bill by his legislature making it a state crime to bring guns into secure areas of airports.

His 2015 tweet encouraging Texans to “pick up the pace” by buying more guns was a particular target of several barbs Saturday.

I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans. @NRA https://t.co/Ry2GInbS1g — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 28, 2015

Great news! At least one guy in El Paso followed your advice! He’s a mass murderer but oh well, it can’t be helped. Thoughts and prayers! — Peter Ames Carlin (@peteramescarlin) August 3, 2019

Well this tweet didn't age very well.



Who am I kidding? It was total garage when you wrote it. — Cindy Viera (@BarbieDahlViera) August 3, 2019

How many more have to die?#GunControlNow — Corrina 🆘️ #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare (@Corrina_L525) August 3, 2019

Pick up the pace, Texas!

We haven't lost enough shoppers, students, garlic lovers & concert attendees.

Hey @tedcruz don't think I've left you out. How much did the @NRA fund you in 2016?#MoscowMitch, you take #NRA money?@realdonaldtrump #thoughtsandprayers are due. — Heather D. Feckful Waters (@_HeatherDWaters) August 3, 2019

What a despicable corporate stooge! Working to sell guns instead of representing the people — VeteranGreg (@GeorgeryGreg) August 3, 2019

FY - You are responsible...what's the @NRA tweet about. The GOP and the NRA are RESPONSIBLE for this. You promised the Santa Fe kids you would do something and all you've done is attempt to arm teachers. Blood is on YOUR hands. #GunControlNow — Sheila "Impeach45" Conner (@Conner4Sheila) August 4, 2019

How nice....

A mass murder in El Paso.

Where was the good guy with a gun while innocent people were being murdered?#thoughtsandprayers #GunControlNow #ElPasoStrong — sharon ferguson (@sharannie63) August 3, 2019

Honestly I'm shocked he hasn't taken it down — Matt Filetto (@Albinoman887) August 3, 2019

So you're on TV blaming the public for the shooting in El Paso? It's the public's fault for not identifying mental health issues. We don't even cover mental health w/health care. It's not the fault of legislators for allowing assault rifles to be sold? How dare you!? — Dr. Susan Key (@susankey_key) August 3, 2019

Prayers of politicians who refuse to take action to address the public health crisis of mass shootings and gun violence mean nothing, help nothing, change nothing. It’s an insult to the victims and survivors. — Bill Devine (@fatmac21) August 3, 2019