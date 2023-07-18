18-Year-Old Escapes After Being Held Captive, Assaulted For Month, Police Say

A Texas couple was arrested after an 18-year-old woman they held captive in their home and sexually abused for about a month escaped through a window, authorities said.

Jose Reyes, 31, and his partner, Jaqueline Macias, 29, were charged with aggravated kidnapping on Monday after Harris County officials said the couple abducted the teen, who is referred to as B.B. in court documents, and repeatedly sexually abused her.

The Houston home where authorities say an 18-year-old woman was held captive, via Google Maps. Google Maps

Harris County Constable Mark Herman said there was no known relationship between the teen and the couple. Reyes, he said at a news conference on Monday, was able to gain her trust and convinced her to come to the house with him.

Once inside, the couple tied her up and began sexually assaulting her, Herman said.

“The whole script flipped, like almost immediately, and she was immediately held captive,” Herman said.

“At some point after they basically started holding her against her will, they began sexually assaulting her and other things. Just a very, very evil thing,” Herman continued.

The teen escaped Sunday night through a window after the couple left the house for a short period, police said.

“She did everything that she could, all her fibers she could bring to her strength to get out of her restraints,” Herman said.

Once free, the teen ran house to house looking for help, Herman said. A woman who lives in the neighborhood told local station KHOU the teen was shaking, confused and barefoot when she knocked on her door.

Police said they observed marks on her hands and neck that appeared to be from restraints, and she was taken to a hospital immediately. Reyes and Macias were later arrested at their home.

Macias’ public defender said in court on Monday that she and Reyes share a 2-week-old child, according to local news station KPRC. The district attorney’s office told HuffPost the couple were expected to again appear in court on Tuesday, but did not elaborate.

