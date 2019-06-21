Kid Thanks Texas Lesbian Couple For Displaying Rainbow Flag In Powerful Note

A lesbian couple in rural Texas say they were moved to tears this week after receiving a heartfelt thank-you letter from a young person they’d never met.

Sal Stow said she was retrieving packages at her partner Meghan Stabler’s home Wednesday in Williamson County, Texas, when she noticed the note, which had been placed under a rock near the doorstep.

“We’re moving today, but I wanted to thank you,” the letter read. “Seeing a pride flag waving so proudly out side [sic] your house every day has given me the courage to come out to my family and be more comfortable with who I am.”

The words were written in a bubble above an illustration, as if part of a graphic novel or comic strip. The sketched image showed a figure holding two colorful flags, one of which represented transgender pride.

Stow posted a photo of the note to her Facebook page, with the name of the sender blocked out. By Friday afternoon, the image had been shared more than 1,000 times.

“You never know who needs the support and to know it’s OK,” she wrote. “I hope this person is OK, their family is being supportive and they find a community to connect with that can help them through this brave process.”

Similarly, Stabler shared the image on Twitter, where it had received more than 4,300 likes and 880 retweets as of Friday.

Since then, the image has received global attention, having been featured on “Good Morning America” and Inside Edition, as well as in USA Today and Out magazine, among other outlets.

Stow, who is a teacher, told CBS News that the letter left her and Stabler in an emotional state.

“Tears began to well and fall as I read the note, realizing that our simple visibility of flying the Pride flag year round had such an impact on a young person,” she said. “I felt humbled that something we had done, unknowingly, had helped somebody in their coming out process and in accepting themselves.”

“My students and my colleagues know,” she continued. “Because if I don’t live out and proud, I just perpetuate that it’s something to be shameful of, and it’s not. I’m no different than anybody else. I love who I love — and love is love.”