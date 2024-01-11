Texas Man Suing Walmart Asks For $100 Million Or Unlimited Free Shopping For Life

A Texas man suing Walmart seeks $100 million in damages or unlimited free lifetime shopping at any of the retailer’s locations.
On Monday, Waskom, Texas, resident Roderick Jackson sent two handwritten complaints to the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville, NBC News reports. Both complaints were filed without an attorney.
Jackson filed the suit claiming an incident involving the “false pretense of shoplifting” in March 2021 at a Walmart store in Omaha, Nebraska.
In a separate complaint, he alleged that he suffered “civil rights violations based on race/color” at the Nebraska Walmart. Neither complaint offers much detail about his claims.
Jackson also requests that Walmart pay all his court fees regarding the lawsuit.
Representatives for Walmart didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for the company told NBC News that the retail giant does “not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”
The statement continued, “We are aware of Mr. Jackson’s complaint and intend to defend the company against the allegations once we have been served.”
In 2021, court records also show that Jackson previously sued the company over the same incident alleging racial profiling along with the false accusation of a crime resulting in his arrest, NBC News reports. However, according to court documents, the case was tossed out after he failed to serve Walmart properly.