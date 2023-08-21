Texas Neighbors React To Woman Discovering Mysterious Creature Near Home

A Texas woman caught this image of a mystery animal near her home. Courtesy of Tina Kahlig

A Texas woman got quite a surprise after discovering a mystery animal near her home.

“I was inside, and I looked out into the yard, and I saw an animal right here and thought, ‘Wow, what is that?’” Tina Kahlig told local news station KENS 5 of spotting the animal.

She said the peculiar beast was eating berries that had fallen from a bush in her yard in Hill Country Village, Texas.

Kahlig posted photos of the unidentified creature on the Nextdoor app.

“Unusual creature in my yard! What is it?” she wrote on the app, United Press International reported.

Her neighbors on Nextdoor quickly reacted to the photos of the animal, with more than 100 people dishing out guesses about what it could be in only 24 hours, she told KENS 5.

“Some people think it’s a cross between a coyote and a dog,” she said.

Several others believed it to be a “chupacabra,” a mythical blood-sucking creature that feeds on livestock, Kahlig shared.

“I would love for someone to help me identify it,” she added. “But I just don’t have great photos.”

San Antonio Zoo’s director of mammals, Rachel Malstaff, told KENS 5 that the creature appears to be a dog or coyote. Courtesy of Tina Kahlig

There is a local legend about an old mountain lion roaming around the Hill Country Village area, but there’s no visual evidence to support that tale, officials told KENS 5.

San Antonio Zoo’s director of mammals, Rachel Malstaff, told the outlet that the creature appears to be a dog or coyote, which several zoo veterinarians agreed with. They also surmised that the animal could have skin issues.