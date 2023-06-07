Texas Police Searching For Gunman That Shot Family Of 5 In Their Car

Police in Sunnyvale, Texas, are searching for a man who opened fire on a family of five as they sat in their car, killing a woman and hospitalizing four others, including three young children.

Sunnyvale Police Chief Bill Vegas told reporters the incident happened Sunday when a man wearing a mask approached the family’s vehicle and opened fire.

Tyesha Merritt, 27, was killed in the attack. Merritt’s brother and his three children ― ages 8-10 ― were also shot. The brother, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital, but the kids remain hospitalized in stable but critical condition, CBS News reported.

Sunnyvale police are searching for two suspects: a man and a woman. During a news conference Monday, Vegas said a man and woman followed the family’s car into a townhome parking lot. That’s when the man exited a black, late-model sedan, approached the family’s car, and opened fire.

“I’ve been in the business for 33 years, and it’s never an easy scene to walk up on to a scene where there have been five people shot ― three children is pretty horrific,” Vegas said during the news conference.

Police have not revealed a motive for the attack.