Texas Politician Alienates Twitter Users By Suggesting E.T.s Need Religion

A Texas state representative alienated many Twitter users Friday with his comments on extraterrestrials.
After The New York Times posted a story about the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, Republican Rep. Jonathan Stickland suggested that if ETs exist, they will need extra help if they want to get to heaven.
Stickland described himself as a “Christian conservative liberty-loving Republican,” but many of his Twitter followers weren’t impressed with the theological implications of his tweet.
One person jokingly offered some sage advice.
