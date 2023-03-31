What's Hot

Fox Business Host's Prediction About Trump Indictment Ages Like Milk

Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

Lindsey Graham Gets Super Emotional Begging Fox News Viewers To Donate To Trump

Jury Clears Gwyneth Paltrow In Trial Over Skiing Collision

Trump Indicted Over $130,000 Hush Money Payment To Stormy Daniels

Jimmy Kimmel Spells Out Exactly What Trump Can Do In Prison

Michael Cohen, Of All People, Explains Why Trump’s Arrest Should Be ‘Classy’

Trump's GOP Allies Outraged Over His 'Witch Hunt' Indictment

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him

Fox News Host Fantasizes About How Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Will Go Down In History

Seth Meyers Has A Theory About Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Public Urination Fixation

Pence Says Of Trump Indictment, 'No One Is Above The Law,' But Calls It 'Outrageous'

PoliticsTexasLGBTQTexas Legislature

Texas Republican Falls For The Old Filthy Fake Name Prank In Hearing

"OK, you got your moment. Hope you enjoy it," said Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach (R) has become the latest lawmaker to fall victim to the fake name prank.

After a third-grade teacher spoke out against an anti-trans bill to the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence on Wednesday, Leach called on other constituents whose names had been registered to comment.

“Is there a Connie Lingus here?” he asked, as people giggled around the room.

“What about Anita Dickenmee? Or Holden, Holden Middick?” he added.

“OK. Are any three of those people here?” Leach asked, appearing to know full well that they most definitely weren’t in attendance.

“All right,” he added. “You got your moment. I hope you enjoy it.”

Watch from the 6:59 mark here.

Leach took the gag in good spirits, telling Mediaite he looked forward “to meeting Connie, Holden and Anita one day soon.”

Last week, Florida state Rep. Will Robinson Jr. (R) succumbed to the same gag.

Watch here:

As did members of a Virginia school board in 2021, when Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk and Don Kedick all featured.

Watch that video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community