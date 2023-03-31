Texas Republican Falls For The Old Filthy Fake Name Prank In Hearing

Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach (R) has become the latest lawmaker to fall victim to the fake name prank.

After a third-grade teacher spoke out against an anti-trans bill to the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence on Wednesday, Leach called on other constituents whose names had been registered to comment.

“Is there a Connie Lingus here?” he asked, as people giggled around the room.

“What about Anita Dickenmee? Or Holden, Holden Middick?” he added.

“OK. Are any three of those people here?” Leach asked, appearing to know full well that they most definitely weren’t in attendance.

“All right,” he added. “You got your moment. I hope you enjoy it.”

Texas heard SB888 yesterday, an anti-trans bill targeting doctors caring for trans youth.



After one person spoke, the chair then read off the names of 3 people to speak next...



And just...



Watch...



God I love Gen Z💀 pic.twitter.com/rTRm52waFo — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) March 30, 2023

Leach took the gag in good spirits, telling Mediaite he looked forward “to meeting Connie, Holden and Anita one day soon.”

Last week, Florida state Rep. Will Robinson Jr. (R) succumbed to the same gag.

Watch here:

A Florida state representative reads “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” into the record pic.twitter.com/aMtpLQpot6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 23, 2023

As did members of a Virginia school board in 2021, when Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk and Don Kedick all featured.