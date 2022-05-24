Sen. Chris Murphy Pleads With GOP To Compromise On Gun Control After Texas Shooting

A visibly emotional Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) pleaded with his Republican colleagues Tuesday to accept some sort of legislation addressing gun violence, following a horrific elementary school shooting in Texas where more than a dozen children and a teacher were killed.
“Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate ― why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority ― if your answer as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, [is that] we do nothing?” Murphy said. “What are we doing? Why are you here, if not to solve a problem as existential as this?”
Clasping his hands together in the air, Murphy continued: “I’m here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”
Murphy has been a vocal advocate of gun control after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in his state, where 20 children were killed. Republicans have blocked nearly all attempts by Murphy and other Democrats to pass new gun control measures, including more stringent background checks.
Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to Robb Elementary School after reports of the shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, an 18-year-old male, was killed by responding officers, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).
“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters in Washington he planned to head home to Texas.
“There’s no words to describe how horrific this is. The investigation is ongoing and thankfully the shooter is out of commission,” Cornyn said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.