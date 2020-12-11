Texas GOP Boss Hints At Secession After Supreme Court Drop-Kicks Election Suit

The head of the Texas Republican Party floated the threat of seceding from the U.S. in a tantrum over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to bounce a baseless Texas election lawsuit.
On Friday, the court rejected Texas’ attempt to challenge votes from the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that voted for President-elect Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump.
Texas GOP Chair Allen West said in a statement following the news that “perhaps” it’s time for “law-abiding states to bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”
There was no evidence in the Texas lawsuit that the targeted four states broke the law. And ironically, secession by a group of states that would apparently ignore the U.S. Supreme Court would violate the Constitution.
Secession also wouldn’t really pay for Texas. Last year, the state received $1.03 from the federal government for every $1 it paid in taxes.
Critics on Twitter had pretty much the same response: Grow up. Some fired back: Good riddance.