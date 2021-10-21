Texas' New Secretary Of State Pick Helped Trump Try To Overturn Election Results

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent appointment for secretary of state is a lawyer who tried to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Abbott appointed lawyer John Scott on Thursday, giving Scott the power to oversee election administrations in a Republican-controlled state that has clamped down on voting rights.

“John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am confident that John’s experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country.”