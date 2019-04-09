Perhaps Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) should have waited for all the points to be counted.

The conservative lawmaker tweeted a selfie Monday from the NCAA championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, noting that Texas Tech held a 1-point lead with 35 seconds left in regulation.

35 seconds. ONE point LEAD. GO RED RAIDERS!!! #1 Defense. pic.twitter.com/S5XBefCsk1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2019

But his Twitter cheerleading wasn’t appreciated by Tech fans. Some said he jinxed the outcome ― an 85-77 overtime victory by Virginia.

Cruz already had the reputation of a bad luck charm, after his presence and tweeting during a Houston Rockets’ Game 7 playoff defeat to the Golden State Warriors last season.

But Monday’s Texas Tech loss was a heartbreaker. The faithful cursed Cruz for, well, being a curse.

this is why they lost https://t.co/WNIa0IEDJ1 — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) April 9, 2019

We all know this is @tedcruz fault. — Travis (@WestTxRancher) April 9, 2019

Ted Cruz cursed Texas Tech https://t.co/8Ax9ZlKG9T — Mack Bray (@mackbmaine) April 9, 2019

It felt like the game could go either way. Turns out Texas Tech was doomed. #jinx https://t.co/rpzvKSwOJ9 — Mike Walsh (@WalshMike) April 9, 2019

Ted Cruz is the kiss of death. https://t.co/iIarQvJMFW — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) April 9, 2019

Leave it to Ted Cruz to jinx Texas Tech. https://t.co/nCk8gL2rmk — Logan Hall (@LoganKTLA) April 9, 2019

I’m sorry, Texas Tech. It was Ted Cruz’s fault. https://t.co/5DhD6GH7mh — Ismat Sarah Mangla (@ismat) April 9, 2019