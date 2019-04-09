POLITICS

Texas Tech Fans Blame Ted Cruz's 'Cursed' Selfie For Championship Loss

The senator tweeted with 35 seconds to go and Texas Tech up by 1 over Virginia in the NCAA final. The jinx was on.

Perhaps Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) should have waited for all the points to be counted.

The conservative lawmaker tweeted a selfie Monday from the NCAA championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, noting that Texas Tech held a 1-point lead with 35 seconds left in regulation.

But his Twitter cheerleading wasn’t appreciated by Tech fans. Some said he jinxed the outcome ― an 85-77 overtime victory by Virginia.

Cruz already had the reputation of a bad luck charm, after his presence and tweeting during a Houston Rockets’ Game 7 playoff defeat to the Golden State Warriors last season.

But Monday’s Texas Tech loss was a heartbreaker. The faithful cursed Cruz for, well, being a curse.

h/t For the Win

 

