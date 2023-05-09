What's Hot

Putin Tells Red Square Parade: 'Real War' Has Been Unleashed On Russia

If You Deal With Plantar Fasciitis, Podiatrists Say These 7 Products Can Help

The Queen Of Romance Novels Has A New 'Bridgerton' Book

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins Says Gay Slur On Air, Then Calls It 'Abhorrent'

'We Could Screw This Up': Mitch McConnell Gives Republicans 2024 Warning

MSNBC's Joy Reid Rips Republicans On Gun Violence: ‘A Suicide Pact’

Soldier To Be Sentenced For Murder In Texas Protest Shooting As Gov. Seeks To Pardon Him

Women’s Running Race Accused Of Sexism Over Prize

Elizabeth Holmes Addresses Amanda Seyfried's Emmy-Winning Portrayal Of Her

Louisiana Man Allegedly Shoots 14-Year-Old Girl Playing Hide-And-Seek On His Property

Democrats Seek Full Gift List From Clarence Thomas Benefactor Harlan Crow

Judge Bars Trump From Sharing Evidence In Hush Money Case Online

CrimeTexasGuns

Texas Woman Accused Of Stealing Machine Gun From Shooting Range

Authorities allege Amber Nicole Herring, 25, used her dead sister's ID to get access to the firearm.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A woman in Bexar County, Texas, is behind bars after she allegedly stole a machine gun from a shooting range on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies took 25-year-old Amber Nicole Herring into custody on Monday and charged her with possession of a prohibited firearm/machine gun, as well as theft of a firearm, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS-TV.

LoneStar Handgun in Converse, Texas, outside of San Antonio sent an alert Monday saying a woman came in around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon and rented a handgun to use on the firing range, according to San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI-TV.

The alert reportedly said the woman then rented a Heckler & Koch fully automatic 9 mm MP5 submachine gun for use on the firing range, but instead walked out of the store with the weapon and drove away in her vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows a woman later identified as Amber Nicole Herring, 25, allegedly stealing a machine gun from a shooting range in Converse, Texas.
Surveillance footage shows a woman later identified as Amber Nicole Herring, 25, allegedly stealing a machine gun from a shooting range in Converse, Texas.
KENS TV via YouTube

The store alert said the driver’s license used to rent the firearms belonged to “someone who was killed in a car fire in December 2022,” according to WOAI.

Detectives later determined the ID previously belonged to Herring’s deceased sister, according to ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT-TV.

Herring was booked into the Bexar County jail on $30,000 bail.

Related

TexasGuns
Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community