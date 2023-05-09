Texas Woman Accused Of Stealing Machine Gun From Shooting Range

A woman in Bexar County, Texas, is behind bars after she allegedly stole a machine gun from a shooting range on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies took 25-year-old Amber Nicole Herring into custody on Monday and charged her with possession of a prohibited firearm/machine gun, as well as theft of a firearm, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS-TV.

LoneStar Handgun in Converse, Texas, outside of San Antonio sent an alert Monday saying a woman came in around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon and rented a handgun to use on the firing range, according to San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI-TV.

The alert reportedly said the woman then rented a Heckler & Koch fully automatic 9 mm MP5 submachine gun for use on the firing range, but instead walked out of the store with the weapon and drove away in her vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows a woman later identified as Amber Nicole Herring, 25, allegedly stealing a machine gun from a shooting range in Converse, Texas. KENS TV via YouTube

The store alert said the driver’s license used to rent the firearms belonged to “someone who was killed in a car fire in December 2022,” according to WOAI.

Detectives later determined the ID previously belonged to Herring’s deceased sister, according to ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT-TV.