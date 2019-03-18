Woman Gives Birth To 6 Babies In Just 9 Minutes

Thelma Chiaka gave birth to four boys and two girls in nine minutes at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas on March 15.

Now that’s a speedy delivery.

A Texas woman may have set a record of some kind after she gave birth to six babies in just nine minutes.

Thelma Chiaka gave birth Friday to four boys and two girls between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m., according to a press release from the Woman’s Hospital of Texas where she delivered.

The babies’ weights ranged from 1 pound, 12 ounces, to 2 pounds, 14 ounces.

All the children are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit.

The odds of giving birth to sextuplets are estimated at 1 in 4.7 billion, according to Yahoo.