Viral Video Shows Teyana Taylor Halting Concert Over Fan In Distress

Teyana Taylor appears to be taking extra precautions at her concerts following last week’s fatal crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Footage of Taylor’s performance in Los Angeles on Monday shows the R&B singer halting the show when a female fan appears to be in distress. The clip, which was uploaded by TikTok user @valeriewango, had been viewed more than 18 million times as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Is she OK?” Taylor asks the crowd, as seen in the video below. “Bring her up here. Is she OK? We ain’t doing that. Come on.”

A second clip showed a security guard moving the concertgoer to a seat that was separated from the crowd via a barrier.

“I’m about to retire. You ain’t gonna sue me, baby,” Taylor quipped, once it became clear the woman in the crowd was not seriously injured. “Let’s make sure we’re good.”

Taylor, who is currently on her Last Rose Petal... Farewell Tour, didn’t mention Scott by name. However, her gesture has been broadly interpreted as a response to the deadly chaos that erupted during the rapper’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

At least eight people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed after the crowd of about 50,000 surged toward the stage. Twenty-five other people were hospitalized, including a 9-year-old.