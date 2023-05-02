Teyana Taylor Snuck Chick-Fil-A Into The Met Gala, And The Internet Couldn’t Be More Proud

It turns out Teyana Taylor smuggled a Chick-fil-A meal into the 2023 Met Gala ― and folks on Twitter are eating it up.
On Monday night, the R&B singer wore a stunning Thom Browne design featuring hip-baring cutouts that fit the evening’s tenor perfectly. But what really stole the show was her genius idea to supply her own crispy eats.
Rapper Pusha T, Taylor’s friend who happened to be at her table at this year’s gala, cracked jokes about her sly meal on his Instagram Story.
“@teyanataylor is embarrassing me,” Pusha wrote, alongside footage of Taylor’s take-out meal. “She brought [Chick-fil-A] to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM.”
In one clip, the “Mercy” artist zooms in on her seating place card next to her plate, which appears piled high with Chick-n-Strips, waffle fries and a packet of the restaurant’s popular Polynesian Sauce... literally adjacent to the Metropolitan Museum’s silver dinnerware and lavish glassware.
In another video, Pusha T captured Taylor chowing down on her fast food while Grammy-winning singer Usher laughs in the background. “@usher tried to stop her...” Pusha wrote, alongside a face-palm emoji.
Of course, Twitter users couldn’t help but stan over the hilarious moment.
Taylor’s Chick-fil-A feast was a totally different vibe from what other Met Gala guests noshed on at this year’s event.
Vogue reports that guests dined on “spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish.”
Taylor has received acclaim this year for her leading role in the film “A Thousand and One,” where she plays Inez, a mother who kidnaps her 6-year-old son from the foster care system in a rapidly gentrifying Harlem.