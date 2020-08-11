A school in Bangkok, Thailand, is using plastic pens to socially distance children during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kindergarteners at Wat Khlong Toey School were pictured playing alone in the individual pens, that are closed on three sides, in pictures taken by photojournalist Lauren DeCicca that Getty Images released on Monday:
Older students were pictured at desks, separated by similar-style dividers:
Other images showed designated areas for students to stand in class:
And hand sanitizer stations dotted around the school’s buildings:
The school reopened to 250 students in July after its forced closure in March.
Elsewhere in Thailand, students at Ban Pa Muad School in Chiang Mai are wearing face visors and these hats to maintain distance from each other in a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
There have been 3,351 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Thailand.
COVID-19 has killed 58 people nationwide, per Johns Hopkins University.
The country, with a population of 69 million, reported no new cases on Monday or Tuesday, according to the Bangkok Post.
The United States, meanwhile, now accounts for more than a quarter of 20 million cases worldwide. Some 5 million people have tested positive for the contagion and more than 160,000 people have died.
