New Mexico State University Soccer Player Found Dead At Age 20

A New Mexico State University soccer player was found dead Monday morning, a week following her 20th birthday.

In a statement, police in Las Cruces said they are investigating after the discovery of Thalia Chaverria’s body at her home. Although authorities “have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity,” they said they are still seeking to determine her cause of death.

“The Las Cruces police and fire departments extend their condolences to Ms. Chaverria’s family, teammates, friends and the entire New Mexico State community,” the statement read.

A photo of Thalia Chaverria, via Instagram. Instagram

A junior at the school and a defender on her soccer team, Chaverria helped the Aggies achieve their first conference title in history in 2022.

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world. T was an inspiration and rock to this team,” head soccer coach Rob Baarts said in a statement. “She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!”

“We lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family,” said Mario Moccia, the athletic director at New Mexico State. “Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.”

In an online fundraiser to help transport Chaverria’s body back to her family in California, relatives said she was “loved by many.” They added that the 20-year-old, whose birthday was July 2, would be remembered for her “long beautiful curly hair and smile.”

In a video posted in 2020 by a press outlet for her high school, Chaverria thanked friends and family for their support as she announced that she would be headed to New Mexico State.