Bonkers New Trump Campaign Ad Begs Supporters To Call And Thank Him

President Donald Trump’s campaign has released an ad urging supporters to call an 800 number to thank him.
Those who do so are then asked for donations to Trump’s re-election effort.
The ad features 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, who claims that Trump has “achieved more during his time in office than any president in history.” He then urged “every Trump supporter” to call the 800 number to “let President Trump know that we appreciate what he is doing for America.”
The spot ends with the standard “I’m Donald Trump and I approved this message.”
Callers who reject the plea for cash are hit with a second request. If that’s also rejected, they’re directed to Trump’s campaign website.