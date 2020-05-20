HuffPost Finds

Thank-You Gifts For The Family And Friends Who Got You To Graduation

Show your appreciation for folks who supported you along the way.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Graduating is a huge deal. Although you made it happen, chances are there a few people in your life who helped along the way.
Congrats, 2020 grads! Graduating is a huge deal, and although you made it happen, chances are that a few people in your life helped along the way.

Whether it was a friend who studied with you in the library, a professor who pushed you to apply for that scholarship, or a parent who supported you financially or emotionally, there are a lot of people to thank at graduation.

While seeing you snag that degree and accomplish your goals is a gift in itself, you might want to give those cheerleaders a small token of your appreciation – especially since so many in-person commencements and ceremonies have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are plenty of budget-friendly and thoughtful thank-you gifts for moms and dads, grandparents, aunt and uncles, and everyone in between. Gift them a nicely framed photo of you in your cap and gown or a photo book featuring all of your favorite memories from college. For something less sentimental, you can send them some sweet treats or a little succulent plant as a small thanks.

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect graduation thank-you gift, we’ve rounded up a few gifts for the family and friends that helped get you there.

Take a look:

1
A graduation art print
Minted
This Quintet graduation art print features a multi-photo layout, simple typography and can be framed. Find it for $24 at Minted.
2
A mug to thank them for the motivation
Etsy
This graduation mug can be personalized with your illustration and name. Find it for $15 at Etsy.
3
A "thanks for helping me grow" care package
Etsy
This thank you for helping me grow care package comes with a succulent, candle, matches and card. Find it for $28 on Etsy.
4
A warm thanks
Always Fits
This All the Thanks Candle has a cabernet wine scent. Find it for $25 at Always Fits.
5
A photo book of all the memories you made
Shutterfly
This Black and White Confetti Shine Photo Book features 20 pages of photos, text and designs to bring your memories to life. Find it starting for $15 at Shutterfly.
6
A sweet sign of your appreciation
Baked By Melissa
These assorted mini cupcakes come in a wide variety of flavors. Find them for $30 at Baked By Melissa.
7
A thank you reminder every time they open the fridge
Shuttferly
This set of three glass magnets can be customized with your photo or graphics. Find them for $12 at Shutterfly.
8
A way to say thank you every day
Minted
This year calendar can be customized with photos for each month. Find it for $30 at Minted.
9
Give them a succulent and "plant-y of thanks"
The Sill
This Echeveria Lola succulent is pet-friendly and easy to care for. Find it for $19 at The Sill.
10
A thank you cookie for how much they cared
Etsy
This thank you cookie gift box with five sugar cookies in customized colors. Find it for $15 at Etsy.
11
Nothing says thanks like a cup of coffee
Shutterfly
This Class Of mug can be customized with your photo and graduation year. Find it for $30 at Shutterfly.
