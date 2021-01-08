Trump Gets Banned And 'Thank You Twitter' Starts Trending

Branding experts take note: Twitter seems to getting some great PR after finally banning of President Donald Trump.

The social network “permanently suspended” the president on Friday “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” after crowds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a riot that left at least five people dead.

The ban has been a long time coming: Trump has used Twitter to attack his enemies and spread disinformation for years.

But instead of their usual snark, many Twitter users seemed downright grateful for the actions taken by the social media platform, and “Thank You Twitter” began trending on Friday evening — though some were sure to couch their praise by reminding the company that it could have made this decision many times over the past few years.

Thank you, Twitter, for permanently suspending Trump's account. You could have done it four years ago as he consistently violated all your standards. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 8, 2021

Thank you Twitter for suspending this account for my birthday which is in ten minutes I assume that is why you did it and that this is my present pic.twitter.com/FAhYcIUnnE — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 8, 2021

Thank you @Twitter, @jack

and @TwitterSafety

for putting the safety of the people over profit! Now to find some Republicans with that courage. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 8, 2021

I'm a simple woman. I think chocolate is great and I think private companies with international users are allowed to suspend accounts who inspire RIOTS. THANK YOU TWITTER — Eileen Mary O’Connell (@i_Lean) January 8, 2021

Look how fast THANK YOU TWITTER is trending... that’s an insanely HIGH trending total in 20 minutes since it happened. It’s only good to increase immensely in the next several hours pic.twitter.com/86CyZOlGTn — Andy Signore (@andysignore) January 8, 2021

