Trump Gets Banned And 'Thank You Twitter' Starts Trending

Branding experts take note: Twitter seems to getting some great PR after finally banning of President Donald Trump.
The social network “permanently suspended” the president on Friday “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” after crowds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a riot that left at least five people dead.
The ban has been a long time coming: Trump has used Twitter to attack his enemies and spread disinformation for years.
But instead of their usual snark, many Twitter users seemed downright grateful for the actions taken by the social media platform, and “Thank You Twitter” began trending on Friday evening — though some were sure to couch their praise by reminding the company that it could have made this decision many times over the past few years.