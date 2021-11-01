"Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion" by Maegan Brown

Let’s face it, snack boards have been having a moment since the pandemic started, and they are still going strong for those who don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, are burned out from constant cooking at home and want a little snacking variety in their lives. So why not try one for your Thanksgiving meal?"Beautiful Boards" details all the ways you can create stunning snack boards for all occasions, including a Turkey Board and a Pumpkin Board for those who want Thanksgiving without the stress. Maegan Brown includes 50 step-by-step recipes for a wide array of snack boards, as well as information about how to arrange, make ahead and source from stores to alleviate prep. Her voice shines in each headnote, sharing the mindset behind boards and the philosophy of spending less time tied to your kitchen and more time with family and friends. There is a section on supplies, one on building and serving, and a section on transporting for those traveling for the holiday.Whether you are road-tripping for the holidays, having a small get-together, or a full-on family feast, this book has options to make Thanksgiving less kitchen stress, and more valuable time together ... and fewer dishes.