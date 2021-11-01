Last year, with much of the U.S. in lockdown, my family was spread apart for Thanksgiving. Instead of making a 26-pound turkey, cornbread and crawfish stuffing and the requisite five pies, I went minimalist and helped my kids get through solo holidays in the kitchen via Zoom. I bought “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” and cooked Samin Nosrat’s infamous buttermilk-brined chicken for our small feast for two. It was fabulous and low-stress.
This year, as COVID-19 variants still surge and parts of the country experience everything from hurricanes to scorching wildfires, this year’s holidays are an opportunity to embrace low-stress prep and enjoy what is the heart of the celebration, family and friends.
Whether you’re cooking solo or preparing a family feast for Thanksgiving, these 10 cookbooks will bring some joy to being in the kitchen.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.