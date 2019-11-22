27 Funny Thanksgiving Cooking Mishaps We Can All Relate To

Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and gratitude — and many opportunities for hilarious mishaps and misunderstandings.
If you’ve ever set off the smoke alarm with your turkey, forgotten to add sugar to a pumpkin pie or accidentally made a baking dish explode, you’re not alone.
We’ve rounded up 27 tweets about relatable Thanksgiving cooking fails. Enjoy!
Thanksgiving tip: DO NOT put a glass casserole dish on a hot oven top because it will explode— Zang (@Mzangg) November 24, 2016
Well if my new coworkers weren’t already aware that I am from the south, I accidentally put double the amount of butter in my hash brown casserole for tomorrow’s thanksgiving potluck. 🧈— Lucy English (@LucyAEnglish) November 21, 2019
I can’t stop laughing at this thanksgiving cinnamon roll fail pic.twitter.com/LUf3dy01em— pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) November 22, 2018
My husband and I make a good team. I'm about to start cooking Thanksgiving dinner, and he's taking the batteries out of the smoke detectors.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) November 23, 2016
If you didn’t accidentally sling mashed potatoes all over yourself while using a handmixer, then you are NOT me... Happy Thanksgiving.— ☆Twisted ♡ Karisma☆ (@Hopelassly) November 22, 2018
One Thanksgiving, our feast came to a screeching halt because my aunt’s dog was bleeding so she rushed him to the emergency vet and it turned out to be cranberry juice #ThanksgivingFail— Ellie Mondloch (@ellie_mond) November 21, 2017
Thought I’d somehow forgotten to order most of the ingredients I needed for thanksgiving cooking. Turns out my husband just forgot to get any of them out of his trunk 7 hours ago. Botulism here we come!— Toulouse and Tonic (@toulouseNtonic) November 21, 2018
And may your #Thanksgiving be as sweet as this cranberry sauce I forgot to put sugar into. pic.twitter.com/lnAXDR6IUT— Matthew Carlson ☕️📕🖋 (@dreamjar) November 24, 2016
So my friends and I had Friendsgiving, and the person in charge of bringing the ham, bought two pounds of THIN SLICED COLD CUTS FROM THE DELI, we ended up having mac ‘n cheese as our main dish😂 #thanksgivingfail @FallonTonight— Kaylee (@Kayleestrobel) November 21, 2017
Office Thanksgiving Potluck today.— Snuggle Beast (@snuggle_beast) November 14, 2019
One lady accidentally bought alcoholic sorbet for her punch.
Another made a Bourbon Pecan Pie that was so strong... Every bite was like a shot.
Im not upset about any of this.
I remember last year I accidentally spilled chocolate nesquik powder all over the turkey and stuffing and practically ruined thanksgiving 😊— Joslyn Mariah (@godlywoman___) November 28, 2014
Thanksgiving at my house: when you accidentally double the stuffing recipe by measuring nothing and need to use three pans #whoops— Kelsey Thomas MS RD (@KelseyLeah_RD) November 27, 2014
I made pies for Thanksgiving. I forgot to add any sugar to the pumpkin pie. I don’t like pumpkin pie, so I didn’t notice the furtive glances going around the room. My partner finally blurted, “Did you put any sugar in this?” Everyone was so relieved they didn’t have to finish it.— Dan O'Brien (@Cookin_n_Cussin) December 25, 2018
I tried to make bread soup with leftover Thanksgiving stuffing, but instead I accidentally invented a new kind of flubber— Alejandro A. Arbona 🇵🇷 (@Alejandrobot) December 4, 2017
Sat down to thanksgiving dinner and realized I FORGOT TO MAKE THE BRUSSELS SPROUTS. Cleaned, chopped, prepped everything--just didn't cook.— jenna mccarthy (@jennawrites) November 29, 2013
Thanksgiving with a physicist: "Now that's an interesting display of thermal expansion." (the pyrex baking dish exploded)— SarahP (@SPrineas) November 26, 2015
THANKSGIVING DINNER:— Kim Holcomb (@kimholcomb) November 22, 2018
* free-range turkey
* organic gravy
* rustic stuffing
* mashed potatoes (made from scratch)
* green bean casserole (made from scratch INCLUDING THE CRISPY ONIONS)
* apple pie (made from scratch)
MY CHILDREN:
“You forgot to buy dinner rolls?!?”
@SL0wRi0T re: Haitians try thanksgiving - mom forgot the stuffing so she stuck a head of broccoli in there. pic.twitter.com/731LupBw5J— http;//www•dad (@DanielleOPierre) November 29, 2013
accidentally volunteered to make four pies for Thanksgiving so catch me in a couple weeks just absolutely covered in flour— sara 🦈 (@walnutsara) November 17, 2019
First Thanksgiving, forgot to take the liver, neck and giblets out of the body of the turkey.— Ro Hickey (@Redrider43RH) December 25, 2018
Also salt instead of sugar in the pumpkin pies.
Next Thanksgiving was at my SIL.
She set her deck on fire frying the turkey.
The lottery, except it’s my Thanksgiving table wondering who will get the stuffing with my wife’s hair in it.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 20, 2018
My mom cooked our turkey upside down, burnt all the stuffing & forgot to put brown sugar in the squash... so how was your thanksgiving?— Brii (@Bleww14) November 25, 2016
Thanksgiving update #2 someone spilled wine on the dog pic.twitter.com/FOORhHaSJu— bj stead (@whosrobertseed) November 24, 2016
Is there an official hash tag for #ThanksgivingDisasters? Asking for a friend. - Producer J. pic.twitter.com/nJSHypXqbQ— SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) November 26, 2015
I used sweetened condensed milk, instead of evaporated, by accident, in my mashed potatoes, my first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Haven't had to cook since.— Lu (@pwroflov) November 16, 2018
i was out here all day thinking i had accidentally baked one of my fake nails into the casserole bc it had mysteriously fallen off & disappeared but i just found her on the floor. thanksgiving has been saved.— sydney(✿^‿^) (@_sydneyevans) November 22, 2018
Runner up is when I put Thanksgiving rolls in the oven without realizing some of the kids Magnatiles had attached themselves to the bottom of the baking sheet.— Rebekah Denn (@RebekahDenn) December 25, 2018