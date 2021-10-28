The Thanksgiving Cooking Tools You Always Need, But Forget To Buy

The pandemic has once again made things weird this holiday season. Major life changes have propelled many people to settle into new homes, novice cooks face the holidays without family, and now Thanksgiving is coming.
It can be daunting to plan a holiday meal when you have few housewares, or instructions. And mishaps happen to everyone, even seasoned professionals. Let these stories of kitchen disasters from chefs, recipe developers and food writers guide you to some essential tools for a successful, easy-to-prepare holiday dinner. I’ll share one of my personal disasters first...
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.