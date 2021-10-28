The Thanksgiving Cooking Tools You Always Need, But Forget To Buy

A solid roasting pan that won't collapse

As a fresh-faced, 22-year-old line cook, I felt confident inviting a few friends over for Thanksgiving. I knew how to cook, finally had an apartment of my own, and had a day off ... what could go wrong? Read on, friends.Twelve sets of hungry eyes watched me from the makeshift living room-dining room as I slid on my bright orange gloves, opened the door, grabbed the sides of the disposable aluminum pan and pulled. I felt the shift in balance as the pan split in two, and time slowed down. The “Nooooo” left my mouth as the turkey plummeted to the floor.The 23-pound turkey I obsessively marinated, basted and shoved full of lemon and garlic, shattered on impact. Bits of my first solo Thanksgiving foray clung to my apron and decorated the lower cabinets. Thirty minutes of deep-cleaning and deep belly laughter later, I sat down at the folding table set up for the feast, and dug into my first vegetarian Thanksgiving, and the last meal I tried to cook in a disposable roasting pan.I never attempted a holiday dinner again without my Cuisinart roasting pan. It is a sturdy, reliable vessel for any holiday feast (or weeknight potluck). The aluminum core delivers even heating, and the fully-clad stainless steel construction offers easy release of bits while whisking gravy. Plus it is a cinch to clean.