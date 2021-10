The Thanksgiving Cooking Tools You Always Need, But Forget To Buy

An air fryer

Turkey roasted for hours in an oven is the traditional vision of Thanksgiving, but an appliance that streamlines this process makes the holidays less stressful, and frees up cooks to spend more time with family and friends. And isn’t that what the holidays are about?Samantha Milner, food blogger and recipe developer for Recipe This , learned her lesson after a botched holiday meal. “It was my first Thanksgiving with my chef husband, and he was at work,” she said. “I was 18 years old, and never cooked a roast dinner before, never mind a roasted turkey Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.”“I thought I was doing an amazing job. Then my hubby pointed out that I cooked the turkey upside down. The breast was all flattened out, but it tasted delicious. This moment inspired me to learn how to cook professionally. And it turns out breast-side-down keeps your turkey moist, at least according to Gordon Ramsay.”Along the way, Milner discovered the joy of the air fryer. “It produces a better result than oven roasting, and is so much easier. There’s no brining to do — it’s a set and forget method.”Twenty years later, Milner is still cooking turkeys upside down, but now she uses her air fryer, affording her more time with family and less time cooking and cleaning.