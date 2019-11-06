No plans to cook a big Thanksgiving meal? You could join the 1 in 10 Americans who make restaurant reservations, or you can have turkey and all the fixings delivered right to your door for a home-cooked holiday meal without the cooking.

Grocers, gourmet retailers and even fast-casual restaurants have started delivering Thanksgiving dinners. (And 5% of consumers plan to order takeout meals to serve on the holiday, according to the National Restaurant Association.) The options range from gourmet sides and sweets to fully cooked turkey dinners. All you have to do is heat everything and dig in ― and express thanks that someone else did the cooking.

Here are seven mail-order options for your Thanksgiving meal.

Williams-Sonoma

You could go to Williams-Sonoma to buy all of the kitchen gear you’ll need to prepare a homemade feast, or you order their stuffed turkey breast and all sides without spending hours in the kitchen. The complete Thanksgiving dinner serves four and includes a cooked turkey breast stuffed with basil, thyme, lavender and fennel; green bean casserole; butter chive mashed potatoes; and a pumpkin pie. All you have to do is heat and serve. Order by Nov. 22.

Whole Foods

If you don’t want to trek to the supermarket to shop for the ingredients to make side dishes like cider-roasted Brussels sprouts, traditional herb stuffing and mashed potatoes, order the prepared foods online and have them delivered with Whole Foods Prime Now option. The grocer has a Thanksgiving menu that includes a long list of a la carte sides. Orders can be placed as late as 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving, based on availability. Prices vary by region.

Boston Market

The quick-serve restaurant might not be the first place that comes to mind for a holiday meal, but its Holiday Heat and Serve dinner earns rave reviews. The whole roasted turkey meal for 12 includes all of your holiday favorites: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, and apple and pumpkin pies. The items are pre-cooked and packaged frozen. It takes less than two hours to heat and serve the entire meal, and the house will smell like you’ve been preparing for days. Order by Nov. 24.

Harry & David

The masters of mail order deliver more than just pears. Not only does Harry & David offer a full gourmet turkey feast for $200, but they can also give you a hand with appetizers and side dishes if you’ve got the rest of the meal under control. Kick off the festivities with an appetizer assortment ($50) or a selection of meat and cheese boards that will impress guests from the moment they walk in the door. Order by Nov. 22.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without pie. Each bite of Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Autumn Harvest Pecan Pie is filled with pecans floating in a sweet, gooey filling and their signature flaky crust. Not into nuts? The Michigan bakery also makes cherry crumb and apple crumb pies with local fruit. $37. Order by Nov. 23.

Little Pie Company

Can’t decide what kind of pie to serve? Order the Little Pie Fall Sampler. Little Pie Company makes miniature (five-inch) versions of its most popular seasonal pies: sour cream apple walnut pie, Southern pecan pie, Mississippi mud pie and, of course, pumpkin pie. The made-from-scratch pies are ready to serve. Order by Nov. 18.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse

