What Are Your Thanksgiving Dinner Questions This Year?

How much turkey should you buy, and how do you cook it? What are the biggest mistakes people make with mashed potatoes? What are some healthy Thanksgiving side dishes? Any dessert recommendations beyond pumpkin pie? Is it even safe to host a Thanksgiving dinner this year? And how can you celebrate a virtual Thanksgiving over Zoom without complete chaos?

Thanksgiving dinner is always a major undertaking for any home cook, but 2020 has added a few extra hurdles. Whether you’re making a smaller dinner this year or you’re looking to order a stellar pie that you can ship to your loved ones from afar, we’ve got answers to help you have the best Thanksgiving possible.

Leave your Thanksgiving food questions here before Nov. 16, and HuffPost’s senior food editor, Kristen Aiken, will respond to as many as she can by Nov. 20. (If you’re using a HuffPost mobile app, click on the quote icon at the bottom of your screen to see the comments.)