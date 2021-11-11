Make Thanksgiving Cleanup Easier With These Smart Kitchen Tools

Cook and serve using the same dishes

Another great way to minimize Thanksgiving cleanup is to serve your roasted vegetables, sweet potatoes, stuffing, turkey and pies in the same dishes you baked them in. “If you want a ‘nicer’ presentation on a baking tray, garnish them with fresh herbs and lemon wedges,” Musgrave said. “A few garnishes will go a long way in the presentation of your food.”Left: This set of three ceramic baking dishes comes in fall colors and would look great as part of a Thanksgiving spread. Bonus: They have a smooth glazed surface that’s nonstick, so they’re super-easy to clean, and are safe for ovens (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit), microwaves and dishwashers.Center: For pot pies and desserts, this set of ceramic pie dishes are made of porcelain and are also nonstick, making them easy to clean post-meal.Right: Meanwhile, roast and serve your sides with this set of four easy-to-clean baking trays and cooling sheets for a cohesive look.