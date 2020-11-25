Watch How Your Thanksgiving Food Is Grown, And Humanize The Farm Workers Behind It

America’s largest union of farmworkers has spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving showing just how much effort goes into food production before millions of families prepare to tuck into green bean casseroles, sweet potato pies and mountains of cranberry sauce.

“Tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish, and we’ll share some of what we know about the work behind the ingredients,” the union, United Farm Workers, posted on Twitter this Sunday.

The requests rolled in, and United Farm Workers responded with videos of farm laborers weathering harsh climates and flooded bogs showed the intense skill behind the produce on American tables: Footage of farmworkers snipping hundreds of turnips an hour at breakneck pace (earning $1.50 every two buckets), hacking Brussels sprout stems with machetes and plucking bunches of radishes out of the ground by the handful (earning $1.86 a crate).

Tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish, and we’ll share some of what we know about the work behind the ingredients. #WeFeedYou #ThankAFarmworkerpic.twitter.com/QRPQUCMX1t — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 22, 2020

Parsley workers earn around $1.90 per crate of 60-65 bundles. The skill of the worker here is astonishing. Video is from near Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/8MDov88SeS — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

Charlie showed us how he harvests turnips. He's paid piece rate - he earns $1.50 every 2 buckets. He is the fastest in his crew and averages 24-26 buckets/hr.



Rushing without skill could easily cost you a finger. pic.twitter.com/myfwdpi1Ke — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

“Over the past few months, many farm workers have also suffered through record-setting heat waves – along with historic wildfires and the resulting smoky, ash-filled air. And now, as winter approaches, they’ll keep working amid the rain, mud, and cold,” the group wrote. “At the same time, we’re stepping up our fight for social justice to achieve respectful workplaces … fair wages … affordable health care … and life-changing union contracts.”

Take a look at more clips below.

There are two methods for cranberry harvest- wet method and dry method. Pictured is the ‘wet harvest’ method where the cranberry bog is flooded and the plants are shaken to dislodge the submerged berries. They have an air pocket inside them so they float up to be collected. pic.twitter.com/v712ve9kFc — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

Brussels sprouts grow on a very tough, woody stem— which means workers need both strength and precision to avoid chopping injury. Here’s a video, but also just google image search because they look very strange while growing! pic.twitter.com/im2H9TI0L3 — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

Bet there’s celery in your stuffing. Celery juice causes a toxic skin reaction with sun exposure so even pre-covid the workers always cover their exposed skin while they work. pic.twitter.com/L1cwVucog3 — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

This vid is from Indiana's onion fields. Farm workers often work 12 hrs/day in the hot sun. Indiana doesn't have heat regulations, so their only shade is if there are trees at the end of a row.pic.twitter.com/FL7EA2T3hz — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020