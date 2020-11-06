11 Perfect Thanksgiving Foods That Ship Nationwide

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!

This has been a year like no other, so it’s no surprise that Thanksgiving 2020 will look a little different for anyone who normally celebrates the holiday with family and friends. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely that most Thanksgiving gatherings will be smaller than usual, and it’s possible that you won’t be breaking bread — er, stuffing — with far-away family members.

Look, we know that Thanksgiving isn’t that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things, and that there are far more important things going on in the world right now. But still, it’s OK to feel a little bit disappointed that you may not be partaking in long-standing holiday traditions this year. If you want to spread a little love to friends and family members that you would usually celebrate with but won’t be seeing this Thanksgiving, shipping something delicious to their doorstep might be the best and safest way to do so.

Everyone’s Thanksgiving traditions are different. Some people might be excited by a turducken, while others might love nothing more than a big tub of pumpkin pudding from their favorite city bakery. Others might appreciate a fully cooked feast that just needs to be reheated. No matter whom you’re shopping for and what Thanksgiving means to them, the dishes below are special. Each one ships nationwide (and beyond, in some cases) and is guaranteed to make someone’s day.

1. Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce De Leche Cake

Milk Bar

By now, you’ve probably seen pastry chef Christina Tosi’s signature Milk Bar Birthday Cake. Maybe you’ve scrolled through it on Instagram; maybe a dessert-loving friend has brought one to a party. Either way, there’s no denying that Milk Bar’s sweet, fun, nostalgic cakes are showstoppers. If you’re looking for something to send to sweet-toothed relatives, the Milk Bar Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake is packed with fall flavor: cinnamon spice cake, pumpkin frosting, dulche de leche drizzle, crunchy milk crumbs, and salty toasted pumpkin seeds. You can buy a 6-inch cake for $54 plus shipping costs. Milk Bar ships nationwide in the U.S. and internationally to the U.K. and Canada.

2. Logan Farms Hickory Smoked Turkey

Logan Farms

If you’re the family’s designated Thanksgiving host, you might be having some feelings about canceling the big gathering this year. Whether you’re worried about your 20-something kids not being able to cook a whole bird in their tiny apartments or your elderly relatives not being able to get around the kitchen at all, sending a smoked turkey will ensure that everyone gets a chance to celebrate. This Logan Farms Hickory Smoked Turkey comes fully cooked, frozen and vacuum-sealed. It’ll last up to 30 days in the fridge or a year in the freezer. Send one right now, and the lucky recipient just has to heat and eat! Get one for $89 for a 9- to 10-pound bird, and shipping is free.

3. Chesapeake Bay Sweet Potato Casserole

Chesapeake Bay

Sweet potato casseroles are one of those Thanksgiving classics that vary a lot by region. Some people top their sweet potatoes with broiled marshmallows, while others go for canned pineapple and brown sugar. This Chesapeake Bay Sweet Potato Casserole is made with warm spices and has a brown sugar and pecan topping. If that sounds like your family’s idea of delicious, you can ship two 22-ounce pans of this casserole (6 to 8 servings) anywhere in the continental U.S. for $36.95 plus the cost of shipping.

4. Kremlin Salmon Red Caviar

Kremlin

Caviar isn’t exactly a Thanksgiving staple, but 2020 isn’t exactly a run-of-the-mill year. If your far-away friends and family members aren’t planning on cooking up a whole Thanksgiving feast, send them this extra-special appetizer. For newbies, salmon roe is a great gateway into the world of caviar. Get a 300-gram tin of Kremlin Salmon Red Caviar for $26.40 plus the cost of shipping. It ships nationwide, straight from Washington state.

5. Priester’s Pecans Old-Fashioned Pecan Pie

Priester’s Pecans

There are people out there who think of Thanksgiving dinner as a necessary prerequisite to Thanksgiving dessert. If you know any of those people and can’t celebrate with them this year, sending a top-notch pecan pie is definitely the move. Send a 9-inch Priester’s Old-Fashioned Pecan Pie for $25.99 plus the cost of shipping. They ship nationwide and use fresh pecans.

6. Williams-Sonoma Complete Thanksgiving Stuffed Turkey Breast Dinner

Williams-Sonoma

If you’re looking to send a fully cooked mini-feast to someone far away (or yourself), Williams-Sonoma has you covered. They have a huge selection of Thanksgiving dinner options, from this four-person turkey breast dinner to a massive 12-person feast. Get this turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie feast for $179.95 plus the cost of shipping. Williams-Sonoma ships nationwide and to certain international locations.

7. Harry And David Apple Sausage Walnut Stuffing

Harry and David

This side dish isn’t for Thanksgiving purists who like their stuffing made with bread, butter, stock and a few bits of chopped onion and celery. However, for adventurous eaters who like experimenting with new recipes every year, a delivery of this Apple Sausage Walnut Stuffing from Harry and David would be a welcome surprise. Get it for $39.99 plus the cost of shipping. Harry and David ships nationwide, and to Canada, Germany, England, Wales, Great Britain and Scotland.

8. Gourmet Butcher Block All-Madden Turducken

Gourmet Butcher Block

Just because you aren’t celebrating with a crowd doesn’t mean Thanksgiving 2020 can’t be special. If you’ve never had a turducken, know that it’s exactly what it sounds like: a turkey stuffed with a duck stuffed with a chicken. This particular Gourmet Butcher Block All-Madden Turducken also has two layers of sausage stuffing and a layer of cornbread dressing, and weighs an impressive 17 pounds. It comes frozen and takes four to five days to defrost in the fridge. Get it for $139. Goldbelly ships nationwide.

9. Magnolia Bakery Pumpkin Gingersnap Banana Pudding

Magnolia Bakery

New York City’s Magnolia Bakery may have risen to fame after a cameo on ”Sex and the City,” but it has remained popular in the 20 years since thanks to legitimately fantastic cupcakes and banana pudding. If you know someone who’s homesick for New York this year, make their day with a tub of this Magnolia Bakery Pumpkin Gingersnap Banana Pudding. Get a 64-ounce bowl for $58 plus the cost of shipping, and feed up to eight people on Thanksgiving Day. Goldbelly ships nationwide.

10. Harry And David Deep-Dish Pumpkin Pie

Harry and David

Yes, pretty much anybody could whip up a pumpkin pie with some store-bought crust and the recipe on the back of a can of Libby’s pumpkin pie filling. But if you want to make someone feel special with a next-level pumpkin pie (that also happens to be gorgeous), send them a Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie from Harry and David. Get it for $59.99 plus the cost of shipping. Harry and David ships nationwide, and to Canada, Germany, England, Wales, Great Britain and Scotland.

11. Grand Traverse Pie Co. Front Street Apple Pie

Grand Traverse Pie Co.