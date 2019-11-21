It’s important to remember that not only is November the month for Thanksgiving, but it’s also Native American Heritage Month. If you want to celebrate Turkey Day but don’t want to ignore the Native traditions and histories that often get overlooked this time of year, you can pair your table offering with a hostess gift from a Native entrepreneur or an Indigenous-owned company.

While major retailers typically bombard customers with one-day sales and promise the best prices of the season, shopping smaller, Native-run brands in November allows consumers to support local businesses and a community that frequently gets neglected around a holiday that some Indigenous people see as a day of mourning.

Your Thanksgiving dinner host would probably prefer an elegant silk scarf from a company with Indigenous founders or a practical tote bag by an Acoma Pueblo artist to a Tupperware container filled with boxed stuffing or instant mashed potatoes. Even if you’re basically Ina Garten in the kitchen, a cutting board or handcrafted coasters will outlast the green beans or stuffing you whipped up. And you can pair it all with a bottle of vino from an Indigenous-owned winery. Not only will you be acknowledging the hardship and appropriation that can often take place around Thanksgiving, you’ll be paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions that November aims to honor.

Then, when the meal wraps up — because the food has run out or no one can eat any more — the host can cuddle up under a blanket by an Ojibwe/Cree/Metis artist and slip into some Manitobah Mukluks moccasins.

Scroll on for a range of hostess gifts that keep Indigenous people in mind during Native American Heritage Month.