The day after Thanksgiving was equally, if not more important, than Thanksgiving for me growing up because it meant “day after” sandwiches. You may be familiar with this phenomenon because of Ross Gellar’s meltdown over the “moist maker” on “Friends.” My family shared the same enthusiasm as Ross for these delicacies. There was only one way it could be assembled, and if you strayed from tradition, you were rightfully mocked and judged.

First off, it had to be a kaiser roll. The cranberry has to touch the mayo and you can’t overstuff the turkey, or else the whole sandwich turns into a messy nightmare.

The past few years, I haven’t been able to participate in these traditions because I’ve been working. Luckily, my family always saves me leftovers to bring into whatever restaurant I’m cooking at so we can recreate those “moist makers.” A few years ago, I was putting together staff meal when I saw the tortilla press right next to the stuffing and a lightbulb went off. Why not turn stuffing into a tortilla and make a leftover taco instead of a sandwich? I couldn’t make them fast enough to keep up with the demand. My co-workers were loving it.

The process is extremely easy ― anyone can do it, and no fancy tortilla press is required. All you have to do is grind up leftover stuffing in a food processor and mix in egg and flour. You then roll that mixture into rounds and cook the tortillas in a dry pan. They’re crispy on the outside but still pliable enough to fold into a tortilla. I like to use leftover turkey as the main component and keep it simple with the garnishes ― fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce. It’s delicious and an unexpected twist on your Thanksgiving leftovers. Try something different this year and turn Black Friday into Taco Friday.

Stuffing Taco Shells

Ingredients

4 cups leftover stuffing

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

Directions

1. Place stuffing in food processor. Grind until it’s very fine, then transfer to a large bowl.

2. Add egg and flour and mix well until combined.

3. Take about two tablespoons of the mixture and roll into a ball. Place ball on floured surface and roll into a 6-inch tortilla. Repeat with remaining dough.

4. When ready to cook, warm a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

5. Add tortillas, one at a time, to skillet. Cook about 1-2 minutes per side until lightly browned but still pliable.

6. Remove from the pan and stack loosely wrapped in a clean kitchen towel.