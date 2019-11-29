With fresh turkey, sugary sweet potatoes and all things cranberry, it’s tough to beat the traditional Thanksgiving feast. But the turkey doldrums that inevitably follow? That’s a tedious stretch of leftovers most feasters could do without.

Turkey sandwiches are the obvious solution for leftovers, but bread-and-bird isn’t the only way to serve up extras. Turkey’s mild flavor makes it interchangeable for many chicken dishes; expert chefs recommend rejiggering tried-and-true recipes like noodle soup to use up the holiday bird in a new, delicious way. Extra cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and green beans can also make repeat appearances post-holiday, as side-dish solutions include everything from rolls and biscuits to soups and salads.