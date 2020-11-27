Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!
If you love Thanksgiving leftovers, there’s no need to wait until lunch or dinner to dig in. Cranberry sauce, stuffing and all your favorite dishes can make a fantastic breakfast.
Got mashed potatoes that have dried out overnight in the fridge? Learn how to turn them into incredible waffles.
How about those random bits of turkey you’re not sure what to do with? Make a delicious breakfast hash.
And if you’ve got leftover sweet potato mash, you can turn it into pancakes, Dutch babies and so much more.
Check out the recipes below and give new life to your leftovers.
1
Leftover Sweet Potatoes: Sweet Potato Pie Dutch Baby
Half Baked Harvest
2
Leftover Sweet Potatoes: Buttermilk Sweet Potato Pancakes
How Sweet Eats
3
Leftover Turkey: Thanksgiving Turkey & Chorizo Breakfast Hash
From Away
4
Leftover Turkey, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce & Roasted Vegetables: Thanksgiving Croque Madame
Half Baked Harvest
5
Leftover Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Cranberry Sauce: Turkey, Smashed Avocado, Cranberry, Brie & Mashed Potato Waffle Melts
Half Baked Harvest
6
Leftover Roasted Vegetables: Cozy Autumn Breakfast Casserole
Gimme Some Oven
7
Leftover Mashed Potatoes: Bacon Blue Cheese Mashed Potato Waffles With Eggs
How Sweet It Is
8
Leftover Turkey: Turkey Holiday Hash
Boulder Locavore
9
Leftover Cranberry Sauce Parfaits
Well Plated
10
Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Sauce & Mashed Potatoes: Thanksgiving Breakfast Biscuits
How Sweet Eats
11
Leftover Cranberry Sauce: Cinnamon Spiced Dutch Baby with Cranberry Butter
Half Baked Harvest
12
Leftover Stuffing: Cheesy Breakfast Stuffing Cakes
Well Plated
13
Perfect Popovers With Cranberry Butter
Half Baked Harvest
14
Leftover Cranberry Sauce: Cranberry Sauce Muffins
Two Peas and their Pod