Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, one thing remained a constant for home cooks: an abundance of sourdough bread. It seems just about everyone learned how to make sourdough starter from scratch, to the point where it was coming out of our ears.

By now, you’ve either given up on the hobby entirely or you’ve just about got it mastered. Either way, Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to show off your skills and incorporate sourdough into your menu. Here are a few ideas to get you started, even if you’re feeding a small crowd this year.

1. Croutons for your salad

Whether you’re making a simple green salad for the table or something more festive like a shaved Brussels sprout salad, nothing will top it off like some homemade sourdough croutons. We love this recipe from Feasting At Home.

Feasting At Home Sourdough croutons from Feasting At Home

2. Bread bowls for soup

Serving a first course as a warmup for your meal? Half Baked Harvest has the perfect instructions for making bread bowls that are just the right size for serving soup, whether it’s creamy butternut squash or a pumpkin bisque. You may be used to making your sourdough in the shape of a boule or a baguette, but it’s just as easy to make these smaller rolls with your starter.

Half Baked Harvest Sourdough Bread Bowls from Half Baked Harvest

3. Stuffing

This is where your sourdough can really be the star of the show. Find any stuffing recipe you like, and replace the bread with cubed, stale bread. It may pain you to let your sourdough loaf sit out overnight, but drying it out will prime it to soak up the delicious flavors from the rest of your meal. Check out our favorite stuffing recipes:

4. Leftover sandwiches

Let’s face is, this is the best part of Thanksgiving in many people’s eyes. Whether you’re making a grilled panini or a double-decker sandwich, toss aside your white sandwich bread and replace it with beautiful slices of freshly baked sourdough. Choose from some of our favorite leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches below: