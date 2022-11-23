Food & Drink
Thanksgivingthanksgiving dinnersurvey

Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State

Two reports look into which states prefer stuffing, canned cranberries, green beans and more.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Every Thanksgiving, the same food debates tend to arise. Is the turkey the main event or are the side dishes? Are mashed potatoes better than stuffing?

It turns out that where you stand on these classic American arguments may be tied to where you live. Campbell Soup Co. commissioned a survey to determine the top Thanksgiving side dishes in each state and released the findings in its first “State of the Sides” report.

According to the report, stuffing was the preferred side in 27 states, while mashed potatoes won in 22. Respondents in Massachusetts were split evenly between those two. Stuffing was the top choice overall in the U.S., followed by mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and mac ‘n’ cheese.

Campbell Soup Co.

“This season, we leaned into the fun, timeless debate around whether Americans prefer turkey or sides on their holiday table,” Gary Mazur, vice president of marketing for soup and broth at Campbell Soup, told HuffPost. “While Americans may still be torn on whether stuffing or mashed potatoes are the No. 1 side, through our consumer data we found that a majority of the population agrees that sides are the best part of a holiday menu.”

The survey consisted of 5,000 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving, evenly distributed by state, and was conducted from Aug. 19 to 30. According to the report, 66% of people polled prefer side dishes to the main turkey entree, and half said they’d be content with only sides on their plate. Additionally, 52% said they’re looking to buy a smaller turkey this year to save money, and 90% plan to serve the same number or more of side dishes.

Campbell’s isn’t the only food brand that looked into Americans’ Thanksgiving dish preferences this year. Instacart also published its fourth annual “Turkey Day Exposé.”

Included in the online grocery platform’s report is a state-by-state breakdown of where people stand on five side dish categories: cranberries, potatoes, seasonal vegetables, squash and bread rolls.

Instacart

“Canned cranberries are the No. 1 Thanksgiving item sold via Instacart and are more popular than fresh cranberries when looking at each state’s preference, which is something I wouldn’t have guessed,” Laurentia Romaniuk, a trends expert at Instacart, told HuffPost. “It’s clear that canned cranberries have become a true Thanksgiving delicacy.”

Instacart’s online survey reached 2,041 adults from Oct. 25 to 27. Other interesting findings include the clear preference for butternut squash in the Northeast and Midwest versus yellow squash in the rest of the country. Twelve states favored crescent rolls over Hawaiian rolls.

Keep scrolling for more side dish rivalry maps, and read the full report on Instacart’s website for additional Thanksgiving analysis and the methodology.

Instacart
Instacart
Instacart
Instacart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

If You Drink To Decompress During The Holidays, Try This Instead

Home & Living

How To Use TikTok For Dating, According To People Who’ve Done It

Relationships

7 Boundaries Adult Children Should Consider Setting With Their Parents

Style & Beauty

The Worst Haircut I Ever Got, According To 8 Brave Souls

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

The Truth About The 'Three-Date Rule'

Parenting

9 Things You Should Never Say To Kids At Mealtime

Shopping

Anthropologie Is Having A Major Sale On Home Decor Right Now

Wellness

More And More People Are 'Kidulting.' Maybe You Should, Too.

Shopping

These Are The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Shopping

19 Stylish Coats And Jackets That Reviewers Love

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales At Walmart

Shopping

Madewell's 40% Off Black Friday Sale Is Happening Right This Second

Parenting

Should You Charge Your Adult Child Rent To Live At Home?

Shopping

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying From Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Shopping

The Coolest and Most Comfortable Footwear on Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

These Walmart Stocking Stuffers Are Surprisingly Tasteful

Shopping

For Black Friday Week, Target Is Pulling Out All The Stops

Shopping

21 Unique Gifts They Probably Didn't Even Think To Put On Their Wish List

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Sales On Expensive Baby Gear

Shopping

26 Of The Best Toys And Gifts To Impress The 12-Year-Old In Your Life

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Beauty Deals For 2022

Shopping

34 Thoughtful Gifts To Give Friends Who Can Use A Pick-Me-Up

Parenting

11 Ways Parents Make Their Kids Feel Guilty Without Realizing It

Shopping

Don't Miss These Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

9 Parenting Practices From Around The World That May Totally Surprise You

Shopping

The Popular Microcurrent Device That I Use To Tone My Skin Is 30% Off

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Black Friday Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Most Practical Things To Buy On Black Friday

Wellness

New Report Reveals These Common Products May Cause Uterine Fibroids

Wellness

What Makes A 'Core Memory'?

Parenting

There's A Reason Parents Are More Creative With Girl Names Than Boy Names

Home & Living

So THAT'S The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Candles

Shopping

All The Best Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale

Wellness

When Did 'Hip Dips' Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Powerful Vitamin C Serum Turned Back Time On My Skin

Wellness

You Can Boost Your Endorphins Without Working Out. Here’s How.

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals On Cookware And Kitchen Appliances

Relationships

9 'Taboo' Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship