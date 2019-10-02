Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Table Talk

Heritage turkeys, meal prep tips, traditions and more
By HuffPost
Why The Kids' Table Should Be Forever Banished From Thanksgiving Dinner
Children should be a part of the conversation. (And so should all the unmarried adults who are forced to sit with them.)
Lee Breslouer
Stuffing vs. Dressing: What You Call It Can Reveal Where You're From
The differences between stuffings and dressings seem to straddle geographic regions and, in some instances, racial lines.
Nneka M. Okona
How To Stuff A Turkey Safely: The Experts Explain
The last thing you need on Thanksgiving is a foodborne illness.
Erica Sweeney
This Thanksgiving, Make These Native Recipes From Indigenous Chefs
“Don’t have your kids be dressed up as pilgrims and Indians. We’re real people."
Garin Pirnia
The Hands-Down Best Way To Brine Your Thanksgiving Turkey
There's no other way to perfectly season your bird and guarantee that it won't dry out.
Jake Cohen
Prep For Thanksgiving Now With These 5 Simple Tasks
You'll thank yourself later.
Naomi Tomky
Order A Heritage Turkey Right Now, And You'll Actually Help Save Them
They taste better than supermarket turkeys, and they're better for the environment and for you. But there's another reason you should eat more of them.
Lee Breslouer
